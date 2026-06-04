iPhone Ultra Tipped To Include Vapor Chamber and Liquid Metal Hinge for 2026 Launch

Apple is reportedly making significant progress on its inaugural foldable smartphone, currently referred to as the iPhone Ultra, with recent leaks highlighting a focus on advanced cooling and structural durability. As development moves into the testing phase with global carriers, the device is shaping up to be one of the company's most ambitious hardware projects to date.

The foldable is anticipated to feature a vapor chamber cooling system to manage thermals effectively during intensive tasks, a necessary addition given the device's projected ultra-thin design. Earlier reports suggest that the foldable smartphone may measure between 4.5 mm and 5 mm when unfolded, with a folded thickness of approximately 9 mm to 9.5 mm. iPhone 18 Pro Upgrades: Apple's Upcoming iPhone to Feature Marginal Battery Capacity; Check Details.

Advanced Cooling and Liquid Metal Hinge Technology

To address the heat management challenges inherent in a compact, foldable form factor, Apple appears to be incorporating vapor chamber technology, similar to that already found in the iPhone 17 Pro series. This system is expected to support sustained performance, particularly during the multitasking scenarios facilitated by the device's expansive display.

In addition to thermal management, the foldable is tipped to feature a liquid metal hinge mechanism. This material is reportedly chosen for its superior durability and flexibility compared to traditional hinge components. Furthermore, the implementation of this technology is intended to mitigate the visibility of the display crease, a common issue in existing foldable handsets.

Expected Launch, Specifications and Pricing

Rumours currently suggest a release date in September 2026, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The device is expected to be equipped with the following features:

Display: An inner screen measuring approximately 7.8 inches to 8 inches, complemented by a smaller outer display.

Performance: The handset will likely be powered by an Apple A20-series chipset.

Biometrics and Camera: The foldable is expected to include Touch ID functionality and a dual rear camera configuration.

Pricing: Market estimates suggest the starting price could be around 2,000 USD. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

While these details originate from supply chain sources and remain unconfirmed by Apple, they indicate a strategic focus on resolving fundamental foldable design challenges such as durability and heat dissipation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).