Cupertino, September 14: Apple launched its latest iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025. This time, the tech giant skipped the Plus variant and introduced the iPhone Air (iPhone 17 Air) smartphone. This hinted at the possibility that someday, Apple could introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone or iPhone Fold. Apple reportedly began working on its first foldable device back in 2011 when it first filed a patent; however, it was never heard of again.

Apple launched its iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 smartphones in India with the A20 series chip and offered up to a 40% increase in performance and also added larger batteries for longer usage hours. As per various reports, Apple has already started working on its first foldable iPhone this year and will launch it in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series. Google Pixel 9 Expected To Get Up to INR 30,000 Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025; Check Prices, Deals, and Offers Ahead of September 23, 2025.

Apple Launching First-Ever Foldable iPhone in 2026?

Apple is expected to introduce its book-style flip phone next year, likely powered by the A20 Pro chip. During September 2025, the iPhone 18 series, including iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18, and iPhone Air 2, may also launch. Just like the iPhone Air, Apple may keep the name of its first flip-style device simple, like iPhone Fold, iPhone Flip, iPhone Foldable or other. It may not be a part of the next 18 series.

As per a report by Morning Brew, Apple's foldable iPhone, codenamed "V68", will open like a book and, when opened, turn into a small tablet-sized screen. Apple's iPhone Fold may have an 8-inch main display and a 5-inch or 6-inch outer display. It may likely have a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip series and come with a C2 modem. The foldable iPhone price could be around USD 2,600 (around INR 2.29 lakh). iPhone Fold may not have a physical SIM card (only eSIM) and boast four cameras. OPPO F31 Pro, OPPO F31 Pro Plus and OPPO F31 Prices Leaked Online Ahead of Launch on September 15; Check Here.

Is Apple Too Late To Launch Its First Foldable iPhone?

As per a report, Apple is seven years late in the foldable smartphone segment. The company was criticised by Samsung during its launch for not having a foldable device. Samsung's official US social media handle also posted that Apple did not fulfil its promise of timely delivery of features and software. Many also say that Apple is late in developing its own artificial intelligence (AI). Despite criticism, Apple still has a large customer base that loves iPhones. Only time will tell what Apple has in store for the world.

