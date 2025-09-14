Mumbai, September 14: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is set to begin in India on September 23, 2025. During Flipkart BBD, many smartphones will be offered at discounted rates, and customers can buy their favourite model and save money. As per reports, the Google Pixel 9 price will also be reduced significantly, making it more affordable for those interested in buying.

Google Pixel 9 is a compact high-end smartphone that offers various unique features in its segment. The tech giant launched this device in 2024, and this year, it launched the successor, Google Pixel 10. However, the older model still holds some value to many users. Realme P3 Lite 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Realme P Series Smartphone Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery.

Google Pixel 9 Discount Announcement by Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days Google Pixel 9 Discount

Google Pixel 9 price in India on Flipkart is INR 64,999, and the Google Pixel 10 Price is INR 79,999. The Pixel 9 model offers a 6.3-inch OLED display running at a 120Hz refresh rate and a dual-camera setup on the rear. The device is available in Wintergreen (light green), Obsidian (black), Porcelain (off-white), and Peony (pink).

Google Pixel 9 includes a 50MP primary camera and a 48MP secondary camera. On the front, it offers a 10.5MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor and has a 4,700mAh battery. The price of this smartphone is expected to be significantly reduced during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Details Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Flipkart announced that the price of the Google Pixel 9 could go down as low as INR 34,999, which could be a great deal for many customers. During Early Birds Deals, Flipkart said that the Pixel 9 deal price would be INR 37,999 and with a bank offer of INR 2,000 and an exchange offer of INR 1,000, the device will be available at INR 34,999. This is INR 30,000 off on the model.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).