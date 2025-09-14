OPPO F31 series, including OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro Plus, will be launched in India on September 15, 2025 (tomorrow). However, ahead of the launch, its price details have been leaked online. As per a tipster, the OPPO F31 Pro price will start at INR 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The other variants, having 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB configurations, are expected to be priced at INR 28,999 and INR 30,999, respectively. On the other hand, the OPPO F31 Pro Plus could be offered at INR 32,999 for the 8GB+256GB configuration and INR 34,999 for the 12GB+256GB configuration. The standard model may cost INR 23,999. OPPO F31 Pro, OPPO F31 Pro Plus and OPPO F31 Prices Leaked Online Ahead of Launch on September 15; Check Here.

OPPO F31 Series Price Leaked

OPPO F31 Pro Series prices for India: F31 Pro - 8GB+128GB: ₹26,999 - 8GB+256GB: ₹28,999 - 12GB+256GB: ₹30,999 F31 Pro+ - 8GB+256GB: ₹32,999 - 12GB+256GB: ₹34,999 pic.twitter.com/8p9kEB6YIs — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 11, 2025

OPPO F31 Series Expected Price Range

Leaks suggest OPPO is set to unveil the F31 Series on 12th Sept in India 🔥 📸 50MP Camera | ⚡ 7000mAh + 80W Fast Charging | 🌊 Triple IP rating 💸 Expected Price: F31 ₹20K | F31 Pro ₹30K | F31 Pro+ ₹35K#OPPOF31 #oppoF31Series #OPPOLeaks #TechNews pic.twitter.com/7KeYfaPsmA — Amit Maurya (@technoexplorer8) September 4, 2025

