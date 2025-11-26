OnePlus is preparing for a major launch event in India. The OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 launch date in India is announced, which is scheduled on December 17, 2025. The OnePlus 15R is expected to come in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze colours. The smartphone may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and will run on OxygenOS 16. It could feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The device will offer protection with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings. As per reports, the OnePlus 15R price in India may be around INR 45,000. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is likely to launch in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colour variants. The tablet will offer 5G support and will feature a single rear camera setup. Moto G57 Power Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed, Here’s Everything To Know About New Motorola G Series Smartphone.
OnePlus 15R Launch in India
Get ready: https://t.co/AuD7fAIuPe
May the power be ever in your favor. #OnePlus15R pic.twitter.com/hiKMbUSRep
— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 24, 2025
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launch in India
Drops soon: https://t.co/qmRUlDufSK
Go with the flow with #OnePlusPadGo2. Launching December 17, 2025. pic.twitter.com/AZb4QBnAQ0
— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 25, 2025
