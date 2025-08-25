New Delhi, August 25: iPhone 17 series is about to launch next month, but rumours about Apple’s first foldable iPhone is already generating considerable interest. Reports suggest that the iPhone Fold could launch next year. The foldable iPhone may come with advanced features, a crease-free display, and high-performance capabilities. As per reports, iPhone Fold price in India could be around INR 1,74,444.

iPhone 17 series is said to launch on September 9, which will likely include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. As per reports, the iPhone 17 series price in India could start at around INR 89,900. Apple’s iPhone Fold is expected to feature a book-style folding design with a larger main display. OnePlus 15 To Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in China This Year, Company Likely To Skip OnePlus 14; Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

As per reports, the device is internally referred as V68. The foldable iPhone model may not include a SIM card slot and it is rumoured to feature Touch ID for authentication instead of Face ID. Reports earlier suggested that Apple might launch the foldable iPhone with the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max, while the standard iPhone 18 model could be delayed until 2027.

iPhone Fold Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to feature a 5 to 6-inch cover display, while the main folding display may feature an 8-inch screen when opened. It is expected to come with four cameras, which may include one on the front, one inside, and two on the rear. Lava Play Ultra 5G Sale Goes Live in India, Features MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor; Check Price and Other Specifications.

The rear camera setup may come with a high-resolution primary sensor and a secondary lens, likely ultra-wide or telephoto. Reports suggest the foldable iPhone is being tested in black and white colours. It is expected to use Touch ID, and it may not include a SIM card slot. Additionally, the foldable iPhone is expected to house Apple’s own C2 modem instead of a Qualcomm cellular modem.

