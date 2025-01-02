New Delhi, January 2: Apple is expected to soon launch the iPhone SE 4. The upcoming iPhone is anticipated to bring upgrades, including a new design and enhanced features. As it has been three years since the last SE model was released, many might be eager to see how Apple will improve upon its predecessor.

There are speculations that the iPhone SE 4 will likely be known as the iPhone 16e, indicating that Apple may replace the SE tag and include it as part of the iPhone 16 series. The development suggests a shift in Apple's strategy for its budget-friendly iPhone models. iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Leaks; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Devices From iPhone 17 Series.

The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to price a bit more than the iPhone SE 3, which was released in 2022. It is anticipated that the price for the iPhone SE 4 will be around USD 500 in the US. In India, the price might be different, and it could be around INR 50,000 with a 128GB storage variant.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 will likely have a 6.1-inch OLED display and will may include the Face ID feature for unlocking the phone. It is expected to be equipped with the A18 chip, the same chip that powers the iPhone 16 model. The upcoming iPhone may also support various features related to Apple Intelligence to enhance its capabilities. The suite of features will likely include new writing tools, Genmoji, Image Playground, Photos Clean Up, and an updated Siri. POCO X7 5G, POCO X7 Pro 5G Price Leaks Ahead of January 9 Launch, Check All Details Including Features and Specifications.

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to have a single rear camera with a resolution of 48MP, along with a 12MP camera on the front. Additionally, it is expected to be the first iPhone to use Apple's own 5G modem, which is anticipated to improve connectivity and internet speeds. Apple is likely to replace the Lightning connector with a USB-C port for the iPhone SE 4.

