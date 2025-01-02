New Delhi, January 2: POCO is preparing to introduce its POCO X7 series in India very soon. The series will feature two models, which will include the POCO X7 5G and the POCO X7 Pro 5G. Both of these smartphones are scheduled to be launched on January 9, 2025, in India. POCO has been creating excitement around these smartphones by sharing teasers on social media. The POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

The smartphones will come in different colour options. Before the official launch of these smartphones, the prices for the POCO X7 5G series have been leaked. As per reports, the POCO X7 5G is expected to be priced at less than INR 26,000, while the POCO X7 Pro 5G is anticipated to be priced at around INR 30,000 in India.

POCO X7 Pro 5G, POCO X7 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Poco X7 Pro 5G is set to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor. It is also likely to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The Poco X7 Pro 5G may include a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor, which is expected to deliver high-quality images. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to have a 6,000mAh battery, which may support 90W fast charging capability.

The Poco X7 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which is likely to support a 1.5K resolution and might come with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is anticipated to support HDR10+. The Poco X7 5G is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset. It may also come with up to 12GB of RAM and offer up to 512GB of internal storage. The Poco X7 5G is said to feature a 50MP main rear camera that will likely come with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

