New Delhi, January 2: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. The iPhone 17 series will likely include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Slim. The iPhone 17 Slim is said to replace the iPhone 17 Plus model. These upcoming devices are rumoured to bring several upgrades in design, performance, and features. The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to support a wireless charging feature.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 series may come with a completely new design that will likely combine aluminum and glass for a premium appearance. The iPhone 17 could come with a horizontal camera arrangement and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have a sturdy design. Both models in the iPhone 17 series are anticipated to include ProMotion displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. POCO X7 5G, POCO X7 Pro 5G Price Leaks Ahead of January 9 Launch, Check All Details Including Features and Specifications.

The display size for the iPhone 17 series are expected to vary between models. Additionally, Apple may introduce an anti-reflective coating on the displays to enhance visibility in sunlight and improve scratch resistance. Rumours indicate that the iPhone 17 price could start at approximately INR 79,900, while the iPhone Pro Max price is expected to have a starting price of around INR 1,44,900. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Samsung Likely To Introduce Car Crash Detection Sensor and Gemini Advanced; Check Details.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 series is expected to be powered by Apple A19 chipset. The iPhone 17 is likely to feature the A19 chip along with 8GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to come with the A19 Pro chip with 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 may feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max model is expected to have a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 48MP main camera. Additionally, it may include a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 2x zoom capabilities.

