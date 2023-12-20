Mumbai, December 20: After launching iQOO 12 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Chinese smartphone company is now gearing up to introduce its iQOO Neo 9 smartphone soon. According to new reports, the upcoming iQOO Neo 9 will likely launch with powerful MediaTek, Snapdragon 8 Gen processor and a 144Hz display. The iQOO Neo 9 series will reportedly include two models: iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

According to reports, the new iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro will have premium features but will be placed below iQOO 12 model. The report from Gizmochina said that iQOO confirmed the launch of the Neo 9 series with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz 8T display with LTPO technology for an enhanced visual experience. The post further informed that the new display will also be faster, energy-efficient and could sustain 100 hours of continuous touch. Lava Storm 5G Mobile Launch on December 21: Know Expected Price and Specifications Ahead of Launch.

iQOO Neo 9 Specifications and Features (Rumoured):

iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro are confirmed to launch in China on December 27 as per company's post on Weibo. As per reports, the company had been teasing the Neo 9 series for days. iQOO Neo 9 is rumoured to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, and iQOO Neo 9 Pro is set to be launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Further, the devices are expected to be launched in the following colour options: Fighting Black, Red, Soul, and Nautical Blue.

Besides these features, the reports said that the upcoming iQOO Neo 9 smartphones will likely launch with OriginOS 4 based on Android 14, with a 50MP primary camera featuring Sony's IMX920 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide as a secondary camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The Neo 9 models from iQOO are expected to have 120W fast-charging support and a 5,160mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaks: Samsung To Launch Its New Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and iPhone-Like Titanium Frame, Know Other Expected Specifications.

iQOO Neo 9 Price and Launch Date (Rumoured):

iQOO's new Neo 9 series will reportedly be introduced at a lower price than the company's flagship iQOO 12 smartphone. Currently, the iQOO 12 base model is priced around Rs 40,000 to 50,000, and in India, it starts around Rs 50,000. According to the reports, the iQOO Neo 9 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 144Hz display will start from Rs 40,000 and above. However, only iQOO can confirm the official pricing of its upcoming Neo 9 series smartphones. In India, the smartphone will reportedly launch in January 2024.

