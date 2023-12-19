New Delhi, December 19: Lava Storm 5G mobile is generating buzz with its impending launch. Scheduled for unveiling on December 21, it will be exclusively available on Amazon. This smartphone might bring a fresh wave of features to the mid-range market segment. With the Lava Storm 5G India launch date just around the corner, what can users expect from this much-anticipated smartphone.

Lava has been in the smartphone industry, catering to both entry-level and mid-range consumers. The Lava Storm 5G mobile is their latest smartphone, and it's ready to end the year on a peak for the company. Tipped to be an entry-level smartphone, it is expected to have features that might catch the attention of budget-conscious buyers looking for the latest technology smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaks: Samsung To Launch Its New Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and iPhone-Like Titanium Frame, Know Other Expected Specifications.

Lava Storm 5G Specs (Rumoured)

According to a report of English Jagran, the Lava Storm 5G specs are set with a large 6.78-inch display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming and video playback. Underneath, it's expected to house the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 chipset, which could be paired with up to 128 GB of storage and up to 8 GB RAM. Powering the device is likely to be a hefty 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging to keep you connected throughout the day.

For photography, a dual camera setup is confirmed for Lava Storm 5G, potentially featuring a 50 MP AI-powered primary sensor complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with electronic image stabilisation. Selfie enthusiasts and video callers might look forward to a 12 MP front-facing camera. Lava Storm 5G mobile is expected to come with Android 13-based skin for a user-friendly interface right out of the box. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New Feature for Simultaneously Posting Status on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Lava Storm 5G Price (Rumoured)

As per multiple reports, the Lava Storm 5G price is rumoured to be competitive, with expectations of it being under Rs 15,000. However, the exact pricing will only be confirmed at the launch. As the countdown to the launch continues, potential customers can wait for the final reveal of the Storm 5G price and full specifications.

