New Delhi, December 19: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to set a new benchmark in the smartphone market with its cutting-edge camera technology. As the anticipated January 17 launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for India draws near, a flash of leaks has surfaced. These leaks may offer tech enthusiasts a glimpse into the potential features and pricing of this flagship device.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might shape up to be a photographer's delight, with rumours suggesting a significant upgrade in its default camera output resolution. According to multiple reports, the upcoming model will likely be equipped with a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring 200MP + 12MP + 50MP + 10MP sensors, alongside a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies. Additionally, it might include a neutral-density filter to enhance image quality, especially when capturing RAW images. RedMagic 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched Globally: Check Specifications, Price, Pre-Orders and Other Details of New Gaming Smartphone Here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaks (Rumoured)

According to a report of ABP Live, the Samsung Galaxy S24 might have a robust titanium frame. Additionally, the device is expected to feature an upgraded Gorilla Glass, possibly the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with Gorilla Glass Armor, enhancing the screen's resilience. The Galaxy S24 Ultra might house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with an enlarged vapour chamber for superior cooling, ensuring peak performance without overheating concerns.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to carry a heftier price tag compared to its predecessors. This anticipation might be due to the AI-driven software and hardware improvements that the device packs. While the exact figures remain speculative, the starting price for the Galaxy S23 Ultra in India is Rs 1,24,999, setting a baseline for what consumers might expect. OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Confirmed To Launch on January 23 in India: Check Specifications and Expected Price Here.

As heading closer to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra release date, the excitement continues to build. The reports said that these leaks might paint a picture of a smartphone that might be more advanced than its predecessors, featuring potentially improved hardware specifications. It's important to note that until the official launch, these details remain speculative.

