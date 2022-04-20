iQOO Z6 4G smartphone is tipped to debut in India on April 27, 2022. This piece of information has been revealed by Passionate Geekz. The handset is said to be introduced as a mid-range offering. On the same date, iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be launched. However, the company is yet to confirm the launch date for the same. The mid-range offering will be available in three RAM options - 4GB, 6GB and 8GB and a single internal storage option - 128GB. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India Launch Set for April 27, 2022.

According to Passionate Geekz, the handset will be made available for sale from May 4, 2022. In terms of specifications, iQOO Z6 4G is likely to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a dual rear camera setup.

The camera module will comprise a 50MP AI primary lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there could be a 15MP sensor. The handset is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charging support. Connectivity options might include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

