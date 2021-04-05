Mumbai, April 5: India's largest and fastest-growing digital company Jio and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies Asia Pacific (QCTAP) on Monday announced the beginning of a year-long collaboration on JioGames called Esports platform.

The collaboration between the two is set to bring superior gaming experiences to gaming enthusiasts across India through multiple contests that will be organised by JioGames on the JioGames Esports platform with QCTAP as a title sponsor.

The collaboration will start with the first contest 'Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) Aces Esports Challenge' featured on JioGames Esports platform -- an initiative by Jio to build a robust domestic Esports ecosystem for India's fast-growing Esports community and fan base by leveraging the platform's massive reach and its more than 400 million subscribers.

With a shared vision of empowering gamers, Qualcomm Snapdragon and JioGames aim to create a platform that will not only drive gaming-oriented content but will provide a training ground for gamers to hone their skills for more professional level opportunities.

"Mobile gaming is one of the fastest growing segments in India. Almost 90 per cent of gamers in India are using their mobile as their primary device for gaming. Apart from superior graphics capabilities, today's gamers also want fast, seamless connectivity and long-lasting battery life," said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President and President of Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd.

"India is an extremely important industry for Qualcomm Technologies with a huge audience for not only mobile gaming but also live streaming gaming content."