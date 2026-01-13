Mumbai, January 13: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's wealthiest civic body, is set to go to the polls on Thursday, January 15. After nearly three years of administration under a state-appointed official, the State Election Commission (SEC) has finalised the schedule for 227 electoral wards. The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on the polling day across the Greater Mumbai region to encourage maximum turnout among the city's 1.03 crore eligible voters.

Election Schedule and Key Dates for BMC Elections 2026

The SEC formally notified the single-phase election in December 2025, setting off a high-stakes campaign between Mumbai's major political alliances. BMC Elections 2026: Ward-Wise List of Candidates, Polling & Result Dates.

Event Date Notification Issued December 15, 2025 Last Date for Nominations December 30, 2025 Withdrawal of Candidature January 2, 2026 Date of Polling January 15 (7:30 AM to 5:30 PM) Counting of Votes January 16

How To Vote: A Step-by-Step Guide To Cast Vote During BMC Polls on January 15

To cast a valid vote, citizens must ensure their names are present on the updated electoral roll. The SEC has emphasized that having a Voter ID card is not enough; inclusion in the final list is mandatory.

Verify Your Name in the Voter List: Visit the official state portal at mahasecvoterlist.in or the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) at voters.eci.gov.in. You can search by entering your name or your EPIC (Voter ID) number. Check your name on the electoral roll here.

Locate Your Polling Booth: Once your name is found, the portal will display your Voter Serial Number and the address of your assigned polling station. It is recommended to download or print the "Voter Slip," which speeds up the verification process at the booth.

Carry Valid Identification: While the voter slip helps locate your details, it is not considered proof of identity. Voters must carry one of the following:

Voter ID (EPIC Card)

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Passport or Driving License

Ward Delimitation and Reservations for BMC Elections 2026

The 2026 elections are being held under a revised ward structure. Following a delimitation exercise in early 2025, approximately 20 per cent of ward boundaries were modified to reflect population shifts. BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray Invoke Samyukta Maharashtra Movement’s Memories To Corner BJP.

The 227 seats are divided as follows:

General Category: 100 seats.

Reserved for Women: 127 seats (including SC/ST and OBC women). This 50% reservation for women remains a cornerstone of the civic body's democratic structure, ensuring balanced representation in local governance.

Know Why BMC Elections 2026 Matter

The BMC handles an annual budget larger than that of several small Indian states, overseeing critical infrastructure including water supply, sewerage, public health, and primary education. Since the term of the previous corporators ended in March 2022, the body has been run by an administrator. The 2026 polls are seen as a litmus test for the major political alliances in Maharashtra. Issues such as the redevelopment of Dharavi, the Coastal Road expansion, and urban flooding are expected to dominate the final hours of the campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).