JioPhone 5G is set to debut in India soon. At the 45th AGM meeting, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced it has partnered with Google to launch an affordable 5G smartphone shortly. Ambani plans to launch the JioPhone 5G once a good portion of India has 5G connectivity. Ahead of its launch, the price of the JioPhone 5G has been tipped online. The upcoming affordable 5G smartphone is said to retail between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000. RIL AGM 2022: Mukesh Ambani Unveils 'World’s Fastest 5G' Rollout Plan; Jio 5G to Be Available Across India By December 2023.

In terms of specifications, JioPhone 5G is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For optics, the device is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there could be an 8MP selfie lens.

Connectivity options might include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, a USB Type-C port. Moreover, JioPhone 5G is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

