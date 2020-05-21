LG Stylo 6 Featuring a 13MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched

LG Stylo 6 Launch (Photo Credits: LG)

San Francisco: LG has launched a new mid-budget smartphone called Stylo 6 with a triple-camera setup, FHD+ display and stylus support in the US for $220. The smartphone arrives in a single 3GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Currently, there is no word on when the affordable smartphone will arrive in India. According to GizmoChina, the smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a water drop notch on top. LG Dual-Screen Flagship Smartphone With 5G Connectivity To Be Revealed at MWC 2020: Report.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 2TB. It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear, and Google Lens integrated in the phone's camera app.

The phone sports a triple camera setup at the rear featuring a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a 13MP camera up front for selfies. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. On the software front, LG Stylo 6 runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.