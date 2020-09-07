LG, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer announced the launch date of its Explorer Project earlier last week. The company will launch new smartphones under the project. LG also released a teaser video featuring a dual-display smartphone. According to the reports, LG's upcoming mobile with a dual rotating screen will be called as 'LG Wing'. LG Wing is rumoured to be launched on September 14, 2020, at LG's virtual event. The event will be streamed live via LG Mobile Global Facebook & YouTube channel. New LG Smartphone With Dual Rotating Screen to Be Unveiled on September 14, 2020.

Display-wise, the upcoming LG Wing smartphone is expected to sport two displays - a 6.8-inch main screen & a 4-inch display. The secondary display is likely to slip out in a twirled manner to form a 'T' shape. By using dual displays, users will carry out multiple tasks at once. LG's upcoming dual-display phone could sport similar specifications as the LG Velvet device.

LG Wing is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC & might feature a triple rear camera module. LG also announced that LG Wing will be the first product under LG's Explorer Project. Coming to the pricing, the dual rotating screen handset is expected to be priced at $1,260 (approximately Rs 92,138).

