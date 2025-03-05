New Delhi, March 5: MacBook Air M4 and new Mac Studio is launched in India with the latest specifications and features. The Apple MacBook Air M4 is light and thin, which can make it easy to carry around. It also comes in two display sizes and four colours. The Mac Studio is powered by M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips. The compact desktop can easily fit into any workspace and has multiple ports for connecting devices. Both Apple devices are set to offer Apple Intelligence, which will be available in English starting in early April.

Apple Intelligence will be integrated into the core of your Mac through on-device processing. Additionally, with the Private Cloud Compute feature, Apple Intelligence can use larger, server-based models running on Apple silicon to manage complex requests and will also maintain your privacy. The M4 MacBook Air is available in four different colours, which include Sky Blue, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight, and it comes with a color-matched MagSafe charging cable. iPad Air M3 Launched in India, Introduces New Magic Keyboard; Check Price, Features, Specifications and Sale Details of Latest Device From Apple.

MacBook Air M4 Specifications and Features

The MacBook Air M4 is available in two sizes, which include a 13-inch display version and a 15-inch display version. The Apple devices are powered by the advanced M4 chip, which is paired with 16GB of RAM or 24GB of RAM. MacBook Air features a Liquid Retina display.

The M4 MacBook Air features a 12MP centre-stage camera. It includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack and two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports. Additionally, it comes with a four-speaker sound system and runs on macOS. The 13-inch MacBook Air comes with either a 30W USB-C Power Adapter for an 8‑core GPU or a 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter for the M4 model with a 10-core GPU.

Mac Studio Specifications and Features

The Mac Studio is available in two configurations, one featuring the M4 Max chip and the other is powered by M3 Ultra chip. The Apple M4 Max includes a 16-core Neural Engine, while the Mac Studio M3 Ultra comes with 32-core Neural Engine. The Mac Studio with the M4 Max chip features 36GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage. It supports simultaneous connections for up to five displays.

The Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra chip can support up to eight displays simultaneously and comes with 96GB of unified memory and 1TB of storage. Mac Studio M4 Max has two USB-C ports at the front. The Mac Studio M3 Ultra features two Thunderbolt 5 ports at the front. Both versions are equipped with built-in speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Additionally, the HDMI port on the Mac Studio supports multichannel audio output. Nothing Phone 3a Series Launched in India, Sale To Start on March 11; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Smartphones.

MacBook Air M4 and Mac Studio Price

MacBook Air M4 price in India starts at INR 99,900 for 13-inch display. The M4 MacBook Air with 15-inch display is priced at INR 1,24,900 and will be available from March 12, 2025. The Mac Studio price In India starts at INR 2,14,900 with M4 Max chip. The device with the M3 Ultra chip is priced at INR 4,29,900 and will also be available from March 12, 2025.

