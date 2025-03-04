New Delhi, March 4: iPad Air M3 is launched in India with a new level of performance and innovation. The latest model of Apple’s tablet is powered by the M3 chip and has features like a Liquid Retina display, enhanced cameras, and support for the new Magic Keyboard.

The new iPad Air models come in two sizes, which include 11-inch and 13-inch options for different user preferences. The iPad is available in a variety of colour options, like Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Grey. Apple has introduced new Magic Keyboard, which attaches magnetically for a seamless user experience. The keyboard uses a Smart Connector for instant connection without the need for Bluetooth.

iPad Air M3 Specifications and Features

The new iPad Air, powered by the M3 chip. It is available in multiple storage options, which include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The M3 iPad Air is offered in two display sizes, which is 11-inch model and a 13-inch model. Both comes in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular models. It has LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS technology and has anti-reflective coating. The new iPad supports Apple Intelligence and the Neural Engine in the M3 is up to 60% faster for AI-based workloads when compared to M1 chip. Apple Intelligence is coming in English in early April.

The next-gen iPad supports the Apple Pencil Pro and the standard Apple Pencil (USB-C), along with the Apple Pencil hover. The new iPad Air features a 12MP wide-angle rear camera with Smart HDR 4 and an auto image stabilisation feature. The iPad also supports 4K video recording. It comes with a 12MP Center Stage camera. The M3 iPad Air features landscape stereo speakers, which are expected to deliver high-quality sound. Additionally, it comes with dual microphones for calls, video recordings and audio recording.

M3 iPad Air Price and Availability

The 11-inch M3 iPad Air price in India starts at INR 59,900, while the 13-inch M3 iPad Air price starts at INR 79,900. Interested customers can pre-order the iPads by visiting the official website. The sale of the M3 iPad Air will start on March 12, 2025.

