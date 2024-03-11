Mumbai, March 11: Meta-owned WhatsApp regularly provides new features to its users. The WhatsApp app now supports features like Chat Lock, Edit Chats, Silence Unknown Callers, Voice Status, file sharing, and many others. WhatsApp is reportedly working to boost security for customers and introduce new features. As per a report, the platform will now showcase that the user's chats are "encrypted."

Chat encryption enhances the security of WhatsApp users and helps them converse with other people while staying protected. WhatsApp has already introduced chat encryption in its app. It keeps the chat of two users private using "end-to-end encryption." Although most of the chats in WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, the company is trying to make the feature visible to the users.

The report said that the company plans to expand this feature to enhance user privacy and increase visibility. According to a post by WABetainfo, WhatsApp will roll out this feature through the Google Play Beta Program in version 2.24.6.11. The post said that the feature called "End-to-end encryption—chat caption" will be initially available for beta testers and will be made available for all in coming weeks.

The post further said that by showing the "end-to-end encryption", WhatsApp will educate the users about the security measures it implemented in the app. As per the post, showing the caption on chat about the encryption will be a proactive approach that will remind people about the security status of their conversations. With the help of this end-to-end encryption caption, users will be able to feel that their conversations with other people are secure and private and that nobody can read them. The caption will also accompany a symbol of a lock, which will make it easier for most people to understand the app's security.

