Elon Musk says that he will open-source Grok AI Chatbot this week. The Grok AI chatbot was launched last year and was limited to only the premium select subscribers. Now, the Grok AI services may be available for all people across the globe. According to the reports, tech billionaire Elon Musk suggested he liked the concept of "open-source" AI during a podcast episode with Lex Fridman. Soon, official details about this announcement will be revealed. Gautam Adani, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon Discuss About India’s Potential Around Semiconductors, AI and Mobility.

Elon Musk's Grok AI To Be Open-Sourced:

JUST IN - Elon Musk says xAI will open-source Grok this week — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 11, 2024

