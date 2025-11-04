New Delhi, November 4: Meta has reportedly denied allegations claiming it downloaded adult content to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models and called it "nonsensical." As per reports, the tech giant has urged a US district court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Strike 3 Holdings, a film studio that accused Meta of illegally downloading its adult movies. The Mark Zuckerberg-run company clarified that it did not use pornographic material for AI training. Instead, Meta urged that the adult content may be downloaded for "personal use".

As per a report of TorrentFreak, Strike 3 Holdings and Counterlife Media have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in a California federal court. The complaint accuses Meta of allegedly downloading over 2,300 of their films since 2018 to use them for training its AI models. As per a report of Ars Technica, a Meta spokesperson stated, "These claims are bogus." Anthropic Announces Partnership With Iceland To Launch World’s First Comprehensive National AI Education Pilots Using Claude.

If the court rules Meta responsible for the alleged copyright violations, the adult film producers could demand up to USD 359 million in compensation. However, the company has responded this week by urging the court to dismiss the case, calling the lawsuit "nonsensical" and have provided several reasons for its dismissal.

The lawsuit claims that Meta used Strike 3 Holdings copyrighted adult films to train an unreleased AI model said to power its video generation tool, Movie Gen. As per the filing, Meta has allegedly been downloading the studio’s movies since 2018. In response, Meta argued that this timeline does not align with its AI research, noting that its work on multimodal model and generative video began around four years later. Meta said the timeline makes it unlikely the downloads were meant for AI training purposes.

As per reports, Meta stated, "why would Meta seek to 'conceal'certain alleged downloads of Plaintiffs' and third-party content, but use easily traceable Meta corporate IP addresses for many hundreds of others?" The Facebook parent pointed out that it remains uncertain who actually performed the downloads, as its network is used daily by thousands of employees, contractors, and visitors. The company added that the files could have been downloaded by someone outside the staff, like a guest or vendor. YouTube-Disney Dispute: Google’s Streaming Platform Responds to Disney’s Request To Restore ABC News, Makes Email Conversation Public; Continues Negotiations.

Strike 3 Holdings and Counterlife Media have two weeks to respond to Meta’s request for dismissal. Once they submit their reply, Meta will be given a chance to file its response. The California federal court will then determine whether the case will proceed or it will be closed at this stage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists ( Ars Technica and Torrentfreak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).