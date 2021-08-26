Xiaomi, the Chinese tech company will host its Smarter Living 2022 event today in India. During the event, the company will launch the Mi Smart Band 6, Mi TV 5X and a new Mi Notebook. Xiaomi will also launch a new router, shoes and a security camera. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. The company has been teasing the upcoming devices on its official Twitter account and the official website revealing their several key specifications. Mi TV 5X To Be Launched Along With Mi Band 6 on August 26, 2021.

Mi Band 6 is already launched in China and today, it will make its debut in India. It will feature a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 156x486 pixels. The fitness tracker will come with support for 130 watch faces and will offer real-time 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor.

Mi Band 6 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The smart band will be water-resistant and will sport a 125mAh battery which is claimed to last for up to 14 days. Mi Smart Band 6 is priced at CNY 229 (approximately Rs 2,600) for the regular model and CNY 279 (approximately Rs 3,200) for the NFC model.

Mi TV 5X (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi TV 5X will be introduced as the successor to the Mi TV 4X with better picture quality and sound. It will have a metal body and a full-screen narrow-bezel design. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will reveal a new version of PatchWall UI with a new 'Must See' section. Moreover, Mi TV 5X will get 40W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Other features include far-field mics, Google Assistant support and more.

Mi Notebook (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi Notebook is being teased to come with an aerospace-grade Series 6 aluminium alloy build and a backlit keyboard. It will carry an aspect ratio of 16:10, a high screen refresh rate and will come with a 100 percent sRGB wide colour gamut, 6.7 million pixels. The upcoming laptop is likely to be powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

Mi Router (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The Mi Router will offer fast connectivity speeds and come with internal fans to keep it cool. Mi Security Camera will provide better video quality and dual-band Wi-Fi support. Mi Shoes are speculated to be flexible and will come with a high elastic fit for comfort and anti-bacterial layering.

