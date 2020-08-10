Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will reportedly Launch Mi Note 10 Lite as a rebranded model in the Indian market. The device is likely to be called as 'Mi 10i'. Mi Note 10 Lite was launched in the European market this April as a lite version of Mi Note 10. According to a tipster who goes by the name 'pseudonym the_tech_guy' has shared a screenshot that reveals a code that suggests that the Indian version of Mi Note 10 Lite will be launched as Mi 10i. Mi 10 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. However, the firm didn't reveal any information about the launch of Mi Note 10 Lite. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Images & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

In terms of specifications, Mi 10i could feature a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, the handset is likely to be mated with up to 8GB of RAM & up to 12GB of internal storage.

Mi Note 10 Lite will be Rebranded as Mi 10i for Indian market. codename : tocoin pic.twitter.com/4uxblF72q6 — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 9, 2020

For photography, the smartphone might come equipped with a quad rear camera system flaunting a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary shooter, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there could be a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

The phone might be fuelled by a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging facility & may run on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. Additionally, the device could get connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C Port, NFC & more.

Coming to the pricing, the Mi Note 10 Lite is priced at EUR 349 (approximately Rs 30,750) for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs EUR 399 (approximately Rs 35,160). So we expect Mi 10i India Prices to be somewhere around it.

