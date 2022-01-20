New Delhi: Microsoft on Thursday announced that the new Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 laptop will be available in India from February 15. The new Surface device will be available via commercial authorised resellers and authorised retail and online partners like Amazon and Reliance Digital. Pre-orders for the new Surface Pro 8 will commence today via select retail and online partners. Microsoft HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Headset Now Available in India.

Starting at Rs 1,04,499, Surface Pro 8 is more than twice as fast as Pro 7, with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and built on the Intel Evo platform, the company claims.

"We are revealing an update to our iconic 2-in-1, representing the most significant leap forward since Pro 3, and we hope this helps people unlock more possibilities as they work on-the-go or from home," Bhaskar Basu, Country Head - Devices (Surface), Microsoft India said in a statement.

The device features a 13-inch higher resolution- 2880 x 1920 display which supports up to 120Hz 'dynamic' refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Adaptive Colour. The Pro 8 comes with the latest 11th generation Intel Core chips, up to 32GB of RAM and two USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports.

It also has a redesigned keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus with vibrating motor designed to give the sensation of pen on paper as you write on the glass screen. In terms of optics, the device houses a 5MP camera on the front and a 10MP camera on the back both capable of doing 1080p video (the rear camera can also do 4K).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2022 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).