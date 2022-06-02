Motorola India has officially launched the Moto E32s smartphone today in India. The handset will go on sale in the country via JioMart, Reliance Digital and Flipkart on June 6, 2022. Moto E32s is priced at Rs 9,299. It will be available at Rs 8,999 as an introductory offer. The smartphone will be available in two colour options - slate grey and misty silver. Moto G82 5G India Launch Likely To Take Place on June 9, 2022: Report.

Moto E32s features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

Experience the #StylishEntertainer #motoe32s in action! It’s loaded with remarkable features to elevate your style and entertainment quotient. Get it at an introductory price starting at ₹8,999*. Sale starts 6th June on @jiomart @reliancedigital & @Flipkart — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 2, 2022

For photography, the device sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary lens, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie shooter.

Moto E32s (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support and runs on Android 12 based MyUX skin out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

