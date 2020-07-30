Motorola's budget smartphone - Moto G8 Power Lite was launched in the country earlier this year. The budget offering from Motorola yet again will be made available for online sale via Flipkart today. The interested buyers can get their hands on the phone today at noon. The phone comes in two colour options - Royal Blue and Arctic Blue. Some of the prime highlights of the phone are 6.5-inch Vision HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, 16MP front camera, 5000mAh battery and more. Moto G8 Power Lite Featuring MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Launched in India for Rs 8,999; to Go on Sale From May 29 via Flipkart.

Specification-wise, the Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with HD+ resolution of 720x1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also gets a waterdrop-style notch housing the front snapper. There's a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset under the hood that is clocked at 2.3GHz. The SoC comes clubbed with 4GB RAM. The company is offering 64GB of onboard storage on the phone with memory expansion via microSD card slot.

Moto G8 Power Lite (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For photography, the handset gets a triple camera module at the rear comprising of a 16MP primary lens with f/2.0 aperture. The setup is assisted with a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. The camera offers dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more. The front camera is an 8MP snapper for video calling and selfies. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The smartphone is fuelled by a huge 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charging. For connectivity, the handset gets dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and more.

