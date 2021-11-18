Motorola, the Lenovo-owned tech giant, officially launched the Moto G Power (2022) smartphone in the US market. The handset will be made available at Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile in the coming months. The unlocked model of the Moto G Power (2022) will be available at Best Buy, Amazon and the Motorola US site by next year. Motorola Moto G31 Leaked Renders Reveal Punch-Hole Display & Triple Rear Cameras.

In terms of specifications, Moto G Power (2022) features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Moto G Power (2022) (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Explore what’s possible with moto g power 🔋 Register now and be the first to know when the phone is available to order: https://t.co/xBD2qqm10f pic.twitter.com/Y08tmjkcUm — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) November 17, 2021

For optics, it gets a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Moto G Power (2022) (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5 and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac. Coming to the pricing, Moto G Power (2022) is priced at $199 (approximately Rs 14,840). It will be available via Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Cricket, Boost Mobile, Uscellular and Google Fi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2021 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).