Moto G72 is now official in India. The handset is introduced as the successor to the Moto G71 smartphone. It will be available for purchase from October 12, 2022, at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart. Sale offers include Rs 3,000 off on exchange and a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount. Customers purchasing the device can also avail Rs 5,049 Ji benefits, including Rs 4,000 cashback on prepaid recharges, Rs 549 off on Zee5 annual membership and Rs 5,000 instant discount on Myntra. Moto G72 India Launch Set for October 3, 2022; Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Moto G72 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Get ready for #motog72 with India’s first in segment Billion colour 10-bit 120Hz pOLED Display, a 108MP Ultra Pixel camera, & more. Sale starts 12 Oct. at just ₹14,999*( incl. ₹3000 extra on exchange & ₹1000 Instant Discount on select banks) on @flipkart — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 3, 2022

For photography, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Moto G72 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 12 OS. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Moto G72 is priced at Rs 18,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant.

