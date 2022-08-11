Motorola Moto Razr 2022 is now official in China. The highly anticipated foldable device was teased by the company for several weeks, and today, it has made its debut in its home country. The handset will be available for purchase in China on August 15, 2022. It will be offered in black and white shades. Moto Razr 2022 is also expected to be released in the global markets in the coming months. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro Launch Set for August 11, 2022.

Moto Razr 2022 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Moto Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch P-OLED punch-hole FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It also gets a 2.7-inch P-OLED rear display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Moto Razr 2022 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

For photography, the foldable Razr 2022 flaunts a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens with OIS support, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an LED flash. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper. Moto Razr 2022 runs on Android 12-based MyUI 4.0 and packs a 3,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Moto Razr 2022 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port, GPS and NFC. Coming to the pricing, Moto Razr 2022 is priced at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 70,700) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs 76,630), whereas the 12GB + 512GB model retails at CNY 7,299 (approximately Rs 86,060).

