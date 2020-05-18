Motorola Edge Plus Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India Online Via Flipkart; Prices, Features & Specifications

Motorola Edge Plus Launching in India on May 19 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned company will be officially launching its flagship smartphone tomorrow in the Indian market. To be called Motorola Edge Plus, the smartphone is scheduled to make its India debut tomorrow at 12 pm IST. The launch event of the flagship smartphone will be all-digital event because of the COVID-19 outbreak across the country. The company will be unveiling the smartphone directly on Flipkart. The upcoming Motorola Edge Plus will be phone maker's answer to the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and OnePlus 8. Motorola Edge Plus Smartphone To Be Launched in India on May 19.

Talking about the specs, the upcoming Motorola Edge Plus will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen FHD+ display carrying resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display screen will sport a punch-hole cutout sporting the selfie camera. The smartphone will come 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ playback. Under the hood, there will be Qualcomm's flagship chipset - Snapdragon 865 with 5G compatibility. The SoC will be clubbed with a 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is believed that the company will be offering the handset in a single storage configuration.

Are you ready to get your power on? The all-new Motorola edge+ is launching tomorrow with the largest battery of any 5G smartphone! Gear up to experience #AbsoluteEverything. https://t.co/GdsC1aHEVH pic.twitter.com/BjLV2ebFl2 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 18, 2020

For photography, the Motorola Edge Plus smartphone will be loaded with a triple rear camera setup along with a TOF 3D depth sensor and dual-tone LED flash. The main primary snapper will be a 108MP shooter with OIS support which will be assisted by an 8MP secondary telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera will be a 25MP selfie camera which will be housed in the hole-punch cutout. The smartphone is expected to come in two shades - Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey.

Additionally, the smartphone will pack stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 modem, Type-C port for charging and much more. The phone will be backed by a massive 5,000mAh with 18W fast charging technology. The company is also expected to offer 15W fast wireless charging support on the Motorola Edge Plus. Lastly coming to the prices, the phone maker will be looking to keep the prices very much aggressive for the handset. The smartphone is offered in the US market with a price tag of $999 (approximately Rs 76,000).