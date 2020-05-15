Motorola Edge Plus Smartphone To Be Launched in India on May 19; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Motorola Edge Plus Launching in India on May 19 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Motorola India is all set to launch the Motorola Edge Plus flagship smartphone in India on May 19. Motorola will become the next smartphone maker to launch its flagship phone in India during the Coronavirus pandemic. As a reminder, the phone makers like Xiaomi, OnePlus 8 and Apple had already launched their respective phones in India. Additionally, the Motorola Edge Plus has been listed on Flipkart, revealing the launch date of the phone in India. According to the banner listed on Flipkart, the Motorola Edge Plus is scheduled to be launched on May 19 at 12 pm IST. Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Teased on Amazon India.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Motorola Edge Plus will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The screen will also get a 90Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ playback. The phone will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G compatibility. The chipset will come paired with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is likely to be offered in a single variant configuration.

Ready for #AbsoluteEverything? Gear up for the all-new Motorola edge+ with the boldest and the most immersive edge to edge display. Launching on May 19, 2020. https://t.co/pOIRCpa5Z5 pic.twitter.com/F5tTRfEreB — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 15, 2020

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone will come equipped with a triple rear camera module accompanied by a TOF 3D depth sensor and dual-tone LED flash. It will get a 108MP primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP secondary telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera will be housed in the hole-punch cutout sporting a 25MP selfie camera.

Additional highlights of the upcoming Motorola Edge Plus will be stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 modem, Type-C port for charging and much more. The phone will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh supporting 18W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging. The smartphone is expected to come in two shades - Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey. As far as the prices are concerned, the company is expected to launch the handset in India with an aggressive price tag. The phone is priced in the US at $999 which is around Rs 76,000.