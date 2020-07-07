The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, Motorola has silently increased the prices of the Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone for the Indian market. The company has raised the prices of the handset by Rs 500. The phone costs Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Notably, the smartphone comes in a single storage configuration. As a reminder, the phone was launched in the country last month with a price tag of Rs 16,999. The Motorola One Fusion+ will be available for online sale via Flipkart on July 13, 2020. Motorola One Fusion With Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Motorola One Fusion+ comes in two colours - Moonlight White and Twilight Blue. It gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 2340 x 1080 pixels of resolution. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The internal memory can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

For photography, the Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with a quad rear camera module consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone sports a 16MP pop-up camera for selfies and video calling.

Motorola One Fusion+ India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery supporting for 15W fast charging. Additional features of the smartphone are rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

