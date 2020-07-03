Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker officially introduced Motorola One Fusion smartphone in Latin America. The handset is a less powerful model of the Motorola One Fusion+ that was launched in India last month. The mobile phone is already available for sale in Latin America & will be sold in Saudi Arabia, UAE starting next month. Motorola One Fusion Plus With Snapdragon 730G Launched in India at Rs 16,999; to Go on Sale From June 24 via Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In terms of specifications, the Motorola One Fusion sports a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, the phone gets an 8MP shooter. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, the handset runs on Android 10 operating system.

The Motorola One Fusion is offered with 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage & is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the handset comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE & more. Coming to the price, Motorola One Fusion is Priced at CLP 199,990 (approximately Rs 18,690).

