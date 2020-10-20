New Delhi, Oct 20: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched two new feature phones -- Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 -- with 4G connectivity in the India market. The Nokia 215 comes in cyan green and black colour options and will be available online starting October 23 and at retail outlets starting November 6 for Rs 2,949. Nokia 3.4 & Nokia 2.4 Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Nokia 225 in classic blue, metallic sand and black colour options will be available online starting October 23 and at retail stores starting November 6 for Rs 3,499, the company said in a statement.

"To strengthen our commitment to India further, we are excited to bring to our consumers Nokia 215 and Nokia 225, which are an amalgamation of affordability, 4G connectivity and modern essentials," said Sanmeet Singh, Vice President, HMD Global.

Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G feature 2.4-inch LCD displays. Both the phones feature a 3.5mm audio jack, Wireless FM Radio, an MP3 player, and a flashlight. Nokia has added the class Snake game on both the phones. The primary difference between the two phones lies in the optics. While Nokia 225 4G features a VGA snapper on the back, Nokia 215 4G doesn't come with any camera.

