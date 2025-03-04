New Delhi, March 4: Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro have launched in India. The company has launched its latest smartphone lineup from the Nothing Phone (3a) series. Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro comes with Snapdragon processor and features with advanced specifications.

The Nothing Phone 3a clean design that includes a pill-shaped area for its three cameras. The Nothing Phone (3a) comes with a sleek design with dimensions measuring 163.52mm in height, 77.50mm in width, and a depth of 8.35mm. It weighs at 201 gm. The smartphone will be available in three colour options, which include Black, White, and Blue. Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; New Nothing Smartphone Comes With 60x Ultra Zoom.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone (3a) is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It offers two storage options, which include 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The Phone (3a) features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, which supports a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 1,000 Hz touch sampling rate. It has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

The Nothing Phone 3a camera setup comes with a 50MP Samsung main camera, a 50MP Samsung telephoto camera, and an 8MP Sony camera. It features a 32MP Samsung front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which support 50W charging capability, which allows for a full charge in 56 minutes and 50% charge in approximately 19 minutes. Additionally, it offers reverse wired charging at 7.5W. The Nothing Phone 3a runs on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15. The Phone 3a will offer three years of Android updates and will receive six years of security patches. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Realme.

Nothing Phone 3a price

The Nothing Phone 3a price in India starts at INR 24,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Phone 3a sale will start on March 11, 2025. Interested customers can purchase the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro through various platforms, including Nothing India's official website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Pre-booking for the smartphone begins today, on March 4, 2025 on select regions.

