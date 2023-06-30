New Delhi, June 30: The new Nothing Phone (2) is all braced up to hit the market at a special online launch event on July 11. But ahead of the official launch, Flipkart has gone ahead opening the pre-orders or pre-launch bookings for the uniquely designed smartphone in India.

As is the latest norm with all the pre-orders for the new upcoming smartphones, the new Nothing Phone (2) will also come with a handful of special offers, if you choose to pre-book it. Let's take a look at the details.

Nothing Phone (2) Pre-Order Sale Period & Exclusive Offers

The Nothing Phone (2) is open for pre-orders for a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Flipkart, which is also refundable, in case you change your mind. The phone goes on sale only for the pre-orders on July 11 at 9 PM IST and will last till July 20 11:59 PM IST. After a pre-order you need to choose your variant of the

Nothing Phone (2) and pay the remaining balance amount of its price within the mentioned period, in order to claim the exclusive pre-order offers. The Nothing Phone (2) handset is expected to go on sale for all on July 21 onwards, taken into account of the pre-order period.

Now, coming to the attractive offers that are available for pre-orders on the Nothing Phone (2). The pre-booking of the phone entitles the buyers to get the Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds for Rs 4,250, which is originally priced at Rs 8,499, a Phone (2) case for Rs 499, that’s worth Rs 1,299, a Phone (2) screen protector for Rs 399, that’s tagged at Rs 999, or a Nothing Power 45W adapter for Rs 1,499 that costs Rs 2,499. You can choose to take some or all these at special offer prices.

