New Delhi, June 27 : Chinese tech major OnePlus’ next-gen flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12 has already started generating speculations and leaks.

The specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12 flagship model have been already reported earlier, and now another tipster confirms some of the previously reported specs. Let’s check the details. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Foldable Smartphone’s Real-Life Image Leaked Online Offering Design Details Ahead of July Launch.

OnePlus 12 Said To Come With Periscope Camera

The upcoming new OnePlus 12 smartphone is expected to come with better camera as well as faster charging speed as compared against its predecessor, as per the reports.

The leaked information says that the new flagship phone would boast of a new periscope camera. This means that the OnePlus 12 is likely to become the second model from the company to offer a periscope camera, as the upcoming OnePlus V Fold, the company’s first ever foldable phone is expected to offer this camera first, when launched later this year. Qualcomm’s New Snapdragon 4th-Generation 2 Chip to Power Budget Smartphones with Great Functionality.

OnePlus 12 – Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 12 is expected to come with a 50MP+50MP+64MP triple-camera setup. The primary sensor is expected to be Sony’s 1-inch IMX989 unit. The device is expected to house the cameras within a circular camera module in the middle of its rear panel.

The smartphone is expected to come powered by a third-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while it is expected to offer higher charging speed than its precursor. The device is said to be offering a wired charging speed of 150W.

The device is expected to feature Samsung OLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and very thin bezels. The OnePlus 12 is likely to offer 150W fast charging support. The phone is expected to get juiced up by a 5,000 mAH battery pack like its predecessor.

