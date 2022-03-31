New Delhi, March 31: Global technology brand OnePlus on Thursday launched its new flagship smartphone -- the OnePlus 10 Pro -- in India, Europe, and North America.

Starting at Rs 66,999, the OnePlus 10 Pro with 6.7-inch QHD+ display will go on sale starting April 5. The 8GB+128GB variant will cost Rs 66,999 while the 12 GB+256 GB model will come for Rs 71,999.

"With the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, super-fast charging, and the best performance in any OnePlus smartphone to date -- we believe the OnePlus 10 Pro is a well-rounded flagship that is extremely competitive at its price point," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.

The OnePlus 10 Pro offers fastest performance in any OnePlus smartphone to date, and a 120 Hz display with improved LTPO technology and Dual Colour Calibration. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launched in India at Rs 66,999; First Sale on April 5, 2022.

In addition, the device has an array of new gaming features made possible by the HyperBoost Gaming Engine. In addition, OnePlus announced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, available exclusively in India.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes fitted with a new ultra-wide camera offering a 150 degree field of view that can take photos that are four times wider than those captured by 120 degree ultra-wide cameras on other smartphones.

The device houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and is also equipped with a five-layer 3D Passive Cooling System that is the most advanced cooling system ever.

With support for the fastest wired charging speeds ever on a OnePlus phone – 80W SUPERVOOC – the OnePlus 10 Pro's 5,000mAh battery can reach 100 per cent in just 32 minutes, claimed the company.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Just like all other flagship devices, the OnePlus 10 Pro will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates. In India, Europe, and North America, the OnePlus 10 Pro launches in two colours -- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

