Mumbai, November 14: OnePlus 15 has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 72,999 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship processor. The Chinese smartphone maker was expected to launch the OnePlus 15R, also known as the OnePlus Ace 6 in China, on the same day. In India, the company has only launched the OnePlus 15 without any update on the upcoming 15R model. Today, we look at when the Chinese smartphone company might launch its Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered device in India.

OnePlus has not officially confirmed the launch date of the upcoming 15R model. The company has already introduced the OnePlus Ace 6 in China, which is expected to be introduced globally as the OnePlus 15R. However, when could this be? Some reports indicate that the higher mid-range smartphone may launch in December 2025, not in 2026. Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Launch in India Soon With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Processor; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

OnePlus 15R Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus 15R is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which was launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 6.83-inch flat AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It packed a massive 7,800mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging speeds. The smartphone came with dual rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The OnePlus Ace 6 offered a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone also features IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Imminent, Coming With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC; Check Expected Price Range, Features and Specifications.

OnePlus 15R Price in China

OnePlus 15R or OnePlus Ace 6 price in China starts at CNY 2,599 (around INR 32,400) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants were launched in China at CNY 3,099 (around INR 38,650), CNY 2,899 (around INR 36,160) and CNY 3,399 (around INR 42,400). The top OnePlus Ace 6 variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is sold in China at CNY 3,899 (around INR 48,600).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OnePlus China Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2025 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).