OnePlus 10R 5G is now available for purchase in the Indian market. The handset was launched in the country last week, and today, it is available for the first sale via Amazon India and the official website. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 10R 5G will get an instant Rs 2,000 discount via ICICI Bank debit cards, EMI transactions, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI via ICICI credit cards, benefits worth Rs 7,200 with select Jio prepaid plans and more. OnePlus 10R 5G Launched in India; First Sale on May 4, 2022.

OnePlus 10R 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC coupled with up to 12Gb of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The wait is over now! Get your hands on the new #OnePlus10R, designed to give you the speed you need in life with the 150W SuperVOOC Fast Charging and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor. Get yours now! — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 4, 2022

For photography, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 10R 5G comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. The device runs on Android 12 based on OxygenOS 12.1. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 10R 5G is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 42,999.

