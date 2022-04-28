OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone today in India. The smartphone is launched in China as OnePlus Ace. The device will be available for purchase on May 4, 2022, via the OnePlus website, Amazon India, Reliance Digital stores and other select stores. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds Launching Tomorrow in India.

OnePlus 10R 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 10R 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

150W SuperVOOC Charging! MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor 🏁 We really found the R in GReatness #OnePlus10R Tune in to know more: https://t.co/7b8sXX6j2R — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 28, 2022

For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper with EIS.

OnePlus 10R 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus 10R 5G will be offered in sierra black and frost green shades. It comes with two battery options - a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC charging technology and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. For cooling, the smartphone gets a 3D Passive Cooling System. The device also comes with Hyper Boost Gaming Engine. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 10R 5G is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model with 150W charging support retails at Rs 43,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).