OnePlus will officially launch the 10T 5G smartphone today in India and the global market. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account and the official website, revealing its key features. The launch event will take place in New York City and will be streamed live at 7:30 pm IST, via OnePlus' official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. OnePlus Ace Pro Aka OnePlus 10T 5G Confirmed To Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display.

OnePlus 10T 5G will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED flat punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset will flaunt a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie shooter.

When it comes to the price of #OnePlus10T there are many guesses out there but there are only a few who know the real deal. Your search for the right guess starts here! Guess the price of #OnePlus10T, tweet below and stand a chance to win one! pic.twitter.com/U6VowlwOTZ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 3, 2022

OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched as the OnePlus Ace Pro in China. Last week, the company revealed on Weibo that the handset will come packed with 150W fast charging support. The smartphone is said to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 13 UI. OnePlus 10T 5G was reportedly spotted on the Amazon UK website, revealing its price. The Amazon listing revealed a price tag of GBP 799 (approximately Rs 76,600), which is not available on Amazon now. OnePlus will announce the final pricing and specifications of its upcoming flagship device today during the launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).