OnePlus Ace Pro Aka OnePlus 10T 5G will debut in India and other markets on August 3, 2022. The company has been teasing the device on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, revealing its key specifications. So far, the Chinese phone maker has revealed the processor, fast charging support and RAM option. Now in a new teaser, the company has confirmed the display size of the OnePlus Ace Pro. OnePlus Ace Pro Confirmed To Come With 150W Fast Charging.

OnePlus Ace Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

According to the new Weibo teaser, OnePlus Ace Pro will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED flat punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will come with a touch sampling rate of 720Hz, HDR10+ and 10-bit colours. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is likely to packs a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

For optics, the handset might get a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie lens. OnePlus Ace Pro will ditch the alert slider and the Hasselblad branding, which is seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

