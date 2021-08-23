Last week, we heard speculations regarding the OnePlus ditching the OnePlus 9T smartphone this year. Instead, the company is expected to launch a new device called OnePlus 9 RT device. As per last week's report, the OnePlus 9 RT is likely to debut in October 2021, as the successor to the OnePlus 9R 5G. Now, specifications of the device have been leaked by a tipster on the Chinese micro-blogging website 'Weibo'. The leaks suggest that the OnePlus 9 RT will come with some camera improvements and a similar processor as that of the OnePlus 9R 5G. OnePlus 9 RT With Android 12 Likely To Be Launched in October 2021: Report.

OnePlus 9 RT is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the device is rumoured to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP B&W sensor. At the front, there could be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset is speculated to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and will run on Android 12 OS based OxygenOS 12 user interface. As of now, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release few teasers in the coming weeks.

