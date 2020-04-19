OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Earbuds Alongside OnePlus 8 Series Launched in India at Rs 1,999

One Plus Bullets Wireless Z Earbuds Launched. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone brand on Sunday officially announced the prices of its OnePlus 8 flagship series for the Indian market. The company also revealed the price for its latest Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, which are priced at Rs 1,999. The OnePlus 8 series gets a starting price of Rs 41,999. The smartphone has already been listed on Amazon India confirming that it will be sold exclusively through the platform. However, the company hasn't revealed the pre-order details or first sale date yet. We could expect the same to be revealed once the lockdown is lifted. OnePlus 8 Series Launched in India: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Prices Start at Rs 41,999.

Coming to the Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, the company claims that it can offer playback of 10 hours with just 10 minutes of charging. The OnePlus accessory will be seen in four shades - Black, Blue, Mint and Oat. The earbuds are also designed to provide endurance of up to 20 hours on a single charge.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds launched at Rs 1,999 (File Photo)

The Bullets Wireless Z earbuds are designed to provide high-quality sound going beyond the basic music experience. It also comes with a Quick Switch feature ensuring a smooth switch between devices, and the users can expect an enhanced experienced with low latency in usage. OnePlus Z Aka OnePlus 8 Lite Launch Reportedly Delayed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak.

The base variant of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs 41,999. The other variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will retail at Rs 44,999. The top-of-the-line variant of the OnePlus 8 smartphone costs Rs 49,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone with 8GB of RAM + 12GB storage is priced at Rs 54,999 while the bigger model with 12GB + 256GB storage costs Rs 59,999