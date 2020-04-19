OnePlus 8 Series Launched in India: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Prices Start at Rs 41,999

OnePlus 8 Series (Photo Credits: Twitter)

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone brand has finally revealed the prices for its latest flagship offering - OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 gets a starting price of Rs 41,999 whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro will retail at Rs 54,999. The newest offering comprises of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. It was last week when the company officially revealed the prices at the global launch event. Though the company announced the prices for the American and UK markets, it was surprising to see that the company didn't reveal the prices for the Indian market. After two days of the global launch, the phone maker also introduced the flagship phones in its home market. OnePlus Z Aka OnePlus 8 Lite Launch Reportedly Delayed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak.

Answering all the questions and rumours, OnePlus on Saturday announced through its community forum that it would be revealing the India prices for the OnePlus 8 series. The company decided to reveal the prices exclusively for the Red Cable Club community. Apart from the OnePlus 8 series, the company also announced the prices for the Bullets Wireless Z Earbuds.

OnePlus 8 Smartphone Price Announced in India (File Photo)

As far as the prices for the Indian market are concerned, the base variant of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 41,999. The bigger version of OnePlus 8 will retail at Rs 44,999. The fully loaded OnePlus 8 smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999.

OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone Price Announced in India (File Photo)

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone with 8GB of RAM + 12GB storage is priced at Rs 54,999 while the bigger model with 12GB + 256GB storage costs Rs 59,999. Apart from the OnePlus 8 series, the company also launched the new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, which is priced at Rs 1,999.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds launched at Rs 1,999 (File Photo)

OnePlus 8 smartphone comes with a smooth 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 5G compatibility and a 48MP Triple Camera. The second model - OnePlus 8 Pro comes loaded with 120 Hz Fluid display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G compatibility, Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging and a 48MP Quad Camera.