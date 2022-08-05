After the launch of the OnePlus 10T 5G, the Chinese phone maker has silently introduced the Nord 20 SE phone. The handset is listed on the AliExpress website, revealing its price and specifications. The device is rebranded version of the Oppo A77 4G, which launched in India on Wednesday. OnePlus 10T 5G With OxygenOS 13 Launched in India at Rs 49,999.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 1612x720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper. OnePlus Nord 20 SE runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 UI. Coming to the pricing, it is priced at $199 (approximately Rs 15,900) for the sole 4GB + 64GB model.

