An IndiGo Airbus A320 aircraft was grounded at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Tuesday night, April 7, after an unmanned catering vehicle collided with its engine. The incident, which occurred around 9:30 PM at parking bay 51, has prompted a formal inquiry by airport authorities into ground safety protocols. While the aircraft sustained significant damage to its right engine, no injuries were reported, as there were no passengers or crew on board at the time of the collision.

Details of the Ground Mishap at Kolkata Airport

According to airport sources, the vehicle - a sport utility vehicle (SUV) ferrying Oberoi catering staff - was left unattended in the apron area. Preliminary reports suggest the driver failed to apply the handbrake before exiting the vehicle, causing it to roll forward and strike the rear of the aircraft’s starboard (right) engine. Security Scare at Mumbai Airport After Tissue Bearing Word ‘Danger’ Discovered Inside Lavatory of IndiGo Flight.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident in an official statement. "An unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft. The relevant authorities have been informed. The aircraft is grounded undergoing inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations. The aircraft was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 to Guwahati. An alternate aircraft has been arranged," the spokesperson said.

Flight Disruptions and Response

The damaged aircraft was originally scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati. To minimise disruption for travellers, the airline arranged an alternate aircraft to complete the service. Engineers are currently assessing the extent of the damage to the engine cowl and fan blades. Prima facie, the impact appeared extensive, and officials indicate the plane is likely to remain grounded for several days for technical repairs. IndiGo Hikes Fuel Charges for Passengers on Domestic and International Flights From April 2.

Safety Concerns and Regulatory Oversight

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airport authorities have initiated a probe to determine how a vehicle was left unsecured in a high-security apron area. The apron is a critical zone where aircraft are refuelled, loaded, and serviced, requiring strict adherence to safety guidelines to prevent ground handling accidents.

This incident follows a series of recent ground mishaps at major Indian airports. Just 24 hours prior, an Air India Express aircraft at the same airport was reportedly hit by a stepladder during a storm. Additionally, in February, a minor wingtip collision between an IndiGo and an Air India plane occurred on a Mumbai taxiway, further intensifying the focus on ground safety standards.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).